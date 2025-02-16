When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 video: To Union City?

Tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7. What can we say leading up to it airing now?

Well, let’s just say that the main focus of this article has to be what’s happening when it comes to Elizabeth and Nathan, as the former has come up with a seemingly-unique way to put a new spark into their relationship. As for what it is tied to, let’s just say that it has to do with a pair of tickets to Union City!

If you head over to Parade Magazine, you can see an exclusive When Calls the Heart sneak peek that sets the stage for a romantic date between Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters. She’s found a way to surprise him with a date that feels very-much modern for the two of them, at least by the standards of that particular time period.

So is everything with this date going to go according to plan? Well, let’s just say that for now, the answer to that appears to be very-much no. Based on a lot of the other previews that we’ve seen entering this episode now, one of the bigger stories is going to be Nathan coming across someone tied to a previous case of his — remember him going undercover? Well, he may have to do that again here or risk being made, which is the last thing that he probably wants! His skills are going to be put to the test, but the same goes for Elizabeth. The only way to get out of this situation is going to be the two of them finding a way to do it together.

