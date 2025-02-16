Chicago PD season 12 episode 14 spoilers: More on Ruzek’s father

As so many of you may be aware at this point, Chicago PD season 12 is going to be featuring Ruzek’s father again at some point. Thanks to the news that we’ve received recently about episode 14, we have a larger sense of just that is going to look like.

For those who are unaware, Adam is currently struggling with his father’s declining cognitive state; he wanted to make sure that he had someone who was there for him, so he had him move in. We know that the character wants the best for his dad, but does he really know the level of responsibility that he’s taken on at this point? From our vantage point, let’s just say that the answer feels like a pretty clear “no.”

Based on the new Chicago PD season 12 episode 14 synopsis we have below, his father’s Alzheimer’s is going to be progressing, and at the same time, he will also struggle with more challenges on the job:

02/26/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek grapples with his father’s worsening condition while Intelligence searches for an elusive serial killer. TV-14

The question that a lot of Ruzek’s colleagues, and Burgess especially, has to be asking right now is if he is biting off more than he can chew. Sometimes, it can be hard for men to ask for help, and that is even true for someone who has already had as many difficult and traumatic experiences as he has. We’re not sure that anything will be resolved in this episode (titled “Marie”), but you could say that it may start to put the wheels in motion for something else that transpires in the weeks and months ahead.

After all, episode 14 is far from the last episode of the season; there should be time to deal with the aftermath.

