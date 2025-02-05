Chicago PD season 12 episode 13 return date: Absolute chaos?

As you prepare yourselves to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 13 on NBC, what more can we say about it right now?

Well, there are all sorts of great storylines that could be coming around the bend, but we should ultimately start things off with a heavy dose of reality: We are going to be waiting a while to see what is next. There is no new installment next week and instead, you’ll be stuck waiting until Wednesday, February 19 to see the story “Street Jesus” on the air. Why the wait? Well, the simplest thing that we can say at present is that this is pretty standard for shows all across the franchise — none of them are on the air next week. We’ve also grown used to there being some hiatuses to help ensure that the Chicago shows manage to be around until May.

So what is the story actually going to be for Chicago PD season 12 episode 13? Based on the info we’ve got at present, the focus may be on Atwater. Just check out the synopsis below for more:

A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground.

Obviously this is suggests that Kevin is going to have his hands full and of course, we feel for him. This all does feel indicative of who we know him to be as a character. He is always going to be fighting for a better future, and that means sacrificing his time for the good of others.

Also, let’s just hope that this is not the last Atwater spotlight this season. We want to live in a world where major characters get few episodes to shine.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 episode 13 when the show is back?

