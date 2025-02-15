Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 video: Will Lasher be found?

This weekend, you are going to have a chance to dive into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 in all of its glory on AMC. So what story will be at the center of it all? Let’s just say it is one that puts Lasher front and center, and even when he is not on-screen.

With this in mind, let’s dive head-first into a new promo, one that features an unlikely trio of Cortland, Rowan, and Moira on their way to Scotland. They are desperately seeking answers, but whether or not they find them remains a pretty clear mystery.

If you head over to Collider, you can see a Mayfair Witches sneak peek that sets the table further. The three are aboard a train discussing the matter at hand, but also some of the problems that they are all facing. Cortland, for example, does not seem to have all of his memories intact. Rowan, meanwhile, is still struggling with the fact that Jojo and Daphne are stuck within a thrall of her own making.

While it is very-much possible that the three are able to find Lasher before this story winds down, that far from guarantees that they are going to get any sort of comforting information beyond that. Just remember what they are all up against! There is this entirely other side of the family, plus also the threat of Julian hovering over everything. Also, this is unfamiliar terrain for them; in one way or another, the three previously had the comfort of New Orleans and also a gaggle of people they were at least familiar with.

In the end, be prepared for a lot of twists — but also some substantial trust issues that surface at the same exact time.

