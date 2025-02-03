Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 promo: Off to Scotland…

The unfortunate news about Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 right now is having to wait for it. After all, it appears as though it will not be airing until February 16 due to the Super Bowl. Yet, is there a great deal to look forward to?

Based on the preview that aired following episode 5 last night, it is easy to argue that this is the case. We are about to see some of the characters head off to Scotland, which makes some sense given that this is where Lasher was taken off to at the end of this past episode. While there, we tend to imagine that a lot could be unveiled about him but beyond just that, Ian and the other branch of this family.

Now, are some of our main characters going to be embraced? Let’s just say that at least for now, that does not feel like something that we can bank on. After all, there are so many different mysteries that still remain, and that includes how much Julien is involved in all of this.

Now if you do love romance…

The preview does suggest that we are going to be getting at least something more for Rowan and Lark so if you have been rooting for these two characters, there is a good opportunity in here to see their story continue. Now that she can be more honest with him, doesn’t that feel like a significant weight has been lifted off her shoulders? We tend to think so, even though we’re not sure that she could have ever anticipated everything panning out in this particular way.

