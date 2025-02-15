Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 15, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that there is all of this talk about the 50th anniversary all weekend, and for good reason. This is arguably one of the biggest events in the history of television!

We do recognize that the late-night sketch show may not have the same pop-culture clout that it did maybe 30 or even 20 years ago, but it does still remain a viable institution. We’ve reached this unique place where cast members are more likely to stay for a long time, given that comedy films are often less lucrative and it is hard to find another place that will garner the same attention. We do of course wish there were more breakout stars in this era, but we do have Bowen Yang alongside stable and successful performers like Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, and of course the stalwart Kenan Thompson.

Unfortunately, here is the bad news: Saturday Night Live is not airing a new episode tonight. It may sound counter-intuitive, but the 50th anniversary special is actually airing on Sunday night, and in primetime, no less. This is clearly a move designed to garner as much attention as possible for the show, and they did something similar for the 40th anniversary, as well. This may be the biggest celebration that SNL ever has, or at least when it comes to one presided over by executive producer Lorne Michaels. It remains to be seen how long he is going to stay with the program, though there is no evidence that an imminent departure is coming.

For those who still want their fill of sketch comedy, here’s where we will note that the first-ever episode of SNL is actually going to be airing tonight. With that, you do have something to look forward to still, and we are more than curious to see what various reactions to it are.

What are you most eager to see on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

