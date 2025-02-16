Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One, February 16, 2025?

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? It may go without saying, but absolutely we want the show back soon! There are only two more installments left in the season and then after that, it is off until Christmas.

Of course, we have grown used to this pattern after a decade-plus of the series being on the air, but at the same time, we are not going to sit here and say that any part of it has gotten easier! This show locks you in and immerses you in its world while it is around; think of it has heartfelt escapism at its finest.

Now, unfortunately, this is where we must administer a rather-cruel reminder that it is going to be a while before we see this escapism once more. After all, there is no new Call the Midwife tonight due to the BAFTA Awards, meaning that you will be waiting until February 23 to see the show return.

Want to know more about what is ahead? Then be sure to check out the full season 14 episode7 synopsis below…

It’s October, 1970. The midwives help a family with a history of drug addiction. Dr Turner and Shelagh take the final steps in May’s adoption, whilst Joyce faces the disciplinary board.

Obviously, it would have been rather nice were we to get some more substantial insight on what lies ahead for characters like Trixie, who has not even been around every single episode … but that is clearly not the case here. Given that this synopsis in particular is so short, we are confident that there is a lot of good stuff still ahead that we don’t quite know about yet. A little patience here is going to be for the best.

What are you the most eager to see when Call the Midwife season 14 episode 7 officially airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

