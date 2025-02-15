Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Is Yellowjackets star in talks?

Does season 2 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith over at Prime Video have its new lead? Based on the reporting that we have at present, it is easy to argue that.

Here is what we can at least say for now — according to a report from Deadline, Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher is in talks to play the title “Mrs. Smith” on the second season of the hit. She could be taking over a role that was held by Maya Erskine in season 1, but this is also not a one-for-one replacement. The fate of Erskine’s character remains unclear, but she could still return while a season 2 focuses on two new “agents” with the title monikers. The same could be said for season 1 star Donald Glover, who is also an executive producer on the project.

Bring on Thatcher would be a smart move given her status as a major-league rising star; however, what does this potential Mr. & Mrs. Smith gig mean for her on the Showtime drama? It’s complicated, given that Natalie is a huge part of the past timeline on Yellowjackets, and we know the character lived long enough to be someday played by Juliette Lewis. So could Sophie play both parts? It is possible, but it would depend a lot on timing. Technically, Showtime has yet to renew its series for a season 4, though it feels like it is a foregone conclusion, all things considered.

We do imagine that at some point, Amazon is going to make some huge announcement about Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2, and we should probably await to issue a lot of fanfare until we get around to that point.

