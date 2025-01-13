Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing more news on Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 over the course of January?

One important thing to remember at this point is that Prime Video is clearly taking their time on developing this property. It has been almost a full year since the first season starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine premiered; yet, there is not much news out there when it comes to production, let alone the cast.

So is anything going to be changing before too long? Well, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to at least get more casting news soon, especially since Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 is likely looking for at least one big name to add to the ensemble. (Remember that the future of Glover and Erskine on-screen remains to be seen following the end of season 1.)

As for a premiere date, obviously it would be great to know something more soon but for now, that feels pretty darn unlikely. Heck, we’ll consider ourselves lucky if there is a date announced by January of next year! We tend to think that summer 2026 is the absolute earliest you could see the show back. Just remember for a moment here that even when filming kicks off, that is going to take a long time and then even after that, you also have post-production that you have to think about. There are just a ton of different boxes that you have to check off before Amazon can really even think about a launch date.

Thankfully, we are used to long waits for streaming shows — we just hope that in this instance, it is especially worthwhile.

