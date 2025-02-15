Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2: Star on Shauna, Melissa kiss

There were so many things that were a surprise coming out of the first two Yellowjackets season 3 episodes. What was the biggest one to us? Well, the kiss between Shauna and Melissa has to be up there!

After all, remember the following here first and foremost — in Melissa, we are talking about someone who has yet to be a major part of the show. With that, we’ve had no real sense of what her feelings are for her fellow team member! Did she kiss her out of legitimate affection? Or, was this a move done in order to ensure that she got out of the situation where the knife was at her throat?

Speaking to Variety, Jenna Burgess believes that it was actually a combination of multiple things that led to her character kissing Shauna in that moment:

All of the above. It’s this mix of everything. Something that’s exciting about Melissa is that those motivations can fluctuate at any given time. What’s really cool about the end of Episode 2 is that each of those things [self-preservation and acting on a crush] are at their fullest.

Now, the biggest question mark is whether or not these feelings are going to be reciprocated long-term. We obviously show that Shauna in the present is not with Melissa; heck, there is no guarantee that she is even still alive! There are a lot of things that still need to be considered here, and we could be waiting a while to figure some of those out. There is still a lot of Yellowjackets season 3 to come, and it feels like the odds are pretty high that we are also going to be getting a season 4. Why wouldn’t we, all things considered?

