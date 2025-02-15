Love Is Blind season 8 episode 6: Who is engaged?

Coming out of Love Is Blind season 8 episode 6, what couples are there for us to hope for? Thankfully, there are quite a few! The next phase of the Netflix dating show will really test their compatibility on the outside world, but of course there was a lot that we had a chance to see within the Pods themselves.

As of right now, there are five couples currently set to make the trip out of the country — so who are they? What do they each bring to the table?

Joey and Monica – Despite their names being perfect Friends references, they actually feel more like endgame as a romantic couple than anyone. They linked up early and their connection feels almost instant at this point.

Ben and Sara – The physical connection between the two is obvious. Emotionally, however, this is a work in progress. There is so much that the two still have to work through, especially when it comes to his indifference when it comes to social causes.

David and Lauren – Perhaps the most pleasant surprise this season. David may be a prime example of not judging a book by his cover, as he was refreshingly honest and upfront about his perfections and also how he wants to use the experiment to better himself. Lauren also seems like an extremely kind and understanding person.

Devin and Virginia – Devin eventually chose her after a lengthy back-and-forth process. The two have an easy about their relationship, and that could serve them long-term. Yet, do they feel as destined to be endgame as Joey and Monica? We’re not there yet.

Taylor and Daniel – Technically, they’re still together. However, could a potential social-media scandal end up ruining them?

What did you think about the events of Love Is Blind season 8 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

