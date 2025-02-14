Matlock season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Matty’s big plan?

As we get prepared here to see Matlock season 1 episode 12 at CBS, are you eager to learn a little bit more all about what’s next?

Of course, we do think that moving forward, we are going to have a chance to see a number of big stories featuring Matty front and center. She’s still trying to figure out where things stand when it comes to getting justice for her daughter. Also, there is still a lot for her to think about in general here when it comes to Julian and Olympia.

Based on the promo that we saw tonight for what is to come, it does feel like the dynamic between Julian and Olympia will be front and center in a number of ways. There is still a lot about this relationship that we don’t exactly know as of yet and beyond just that we also know that the dynamic with Matty and them could evolve. We know that she’s going to be up to something based on said promo!

Of course, if there is any one part of where things stand right now that is a little bit painful, it is the reality of the fact that Kathy Bates’ character could start to be cracking more and more. She’s got more suspicion around her and beyond just that, she also has to deal with the growing bonds that she has. There are good and bad things, after all, that come with this relationship.

If there is any sort of bad news that we have to report entering this episode, it is the simple fact that there is no exact synopsis for what lies ahead. Hopefully, that will change over the coming days!

