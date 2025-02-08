Matlock season 1: Kathy Bates celebrates huge Critics Choice win!

The awards season has a tendency to be fairly predictable when it comes to TV; however, Matlock star Kathy Bates pulled off a stunner! Tonight, the industry icon scored a huge Actress in a Drama Series win at the Critics Choice Awards, which is a huge win for her but, at the same time, also network TV as a whole.

After all, remember this for a moment here: It is not that often that a show on CBS, Fox, NBC, or ABC ends up winning an award like this in 2025. Networks often do end up getting a bad reputation for procedural stories — or, people just ignoring them because they are not traditionally “cool.”

Here is the thing, though: Matlock is an incredibly cool show, one that is unique, dramatic, and funny all at once. Bates is wonderful in it, and there are some more great stuff coming down the road.

Speaking (via Deadline) at the awards show tonight, Bates had the following to say about getting this honor:

“This really is an award for [the network] for taking the opportunity to need to create such a wonderful show … I mean, it’s just been phenomenal.”

Meanwhile, the actress noted that the rest of the season is “going to really rock your socks off.” We do think that this could be the case when you consider what Matty is up against, especially given the fact that she has grown closer to Olympia. Is that going to get in the way of her learning the truth about the drugs that killed her daughter? Possibly.

We’ll see from here what happens when it comes to Kathy Bates at the Emmys — we do at least think she has a great chance at a nomination.

