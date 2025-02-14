Found season 2 episode 13 spoilers: An accomplice?

Next week on NBC, we are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Found season 2 episode 13. What more can we say now?

First and foremost, let’s just say that this could be a story about grief. Based on what we know at present, how can it not be? “Missing While Grieving,” after all, is the title for this hour, and it is coming on the heels of a really dramatic installment where a lot of crazy stuff happened — and where we also saw Gabi able to take some sort of step further after all the traumatic stuff she previously endured.

So what is coming up next for Shanola Hampton’s character? Well, you can argue that after all the prison saga she will be able to focus more on cases and helping people … but we also know that almost nothing within this world is ever that easy. Sir still has a role to play on this show, and we honestly do not think that is ever going to change. The larger question is just what sort of role we’re going to be seeing from him. It could always evolve, right?

Below, you can see the full Found season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some other updates all about what is to come:

02/20/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When an elderly and blind Black man is accused of kidnapping his sister, M&A mounts an investigation to dig deeper. Tension around Jamie’s identity causes friction amongst M&A. A surprising death stirs suspicion around Sir’s accomplice.

Now as we move forward here, let’s just remember that this is a season that is meant to last for a solid 22 episodes. Just by virtue of that alone, it feels abundantly clear that there are a lot of other twists and turns coming. Sir is behind bars, but will that last?

