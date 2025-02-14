Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Star teases possible death

Is there a chance that we are going to lose someone big at the end of Yellowjackets season 3? Well, that is in the show’s DNA! We lost Juliette Lewis’ version of Natalie back at the end of season 2, and the odds of someone else big leaving are pretty high.

As for who this particular person could be now … well, let’s just say that this is where at least some of the mystery lies. Just based on what we are hearing from at least one of the major cast members now, we are 100% bracing for another dramatic exit.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter now, here is some of what star Courtney Eaton (who plays young Lottie) had to say about deaths on this show in particular:

“There’s a really hard one this season. I won’t say who, but Sophie Nélisse and I, we bawled our eyes out. They’re never easy … We try to have fun by covering the sadness with a party and funeral-themed decor and being morbid by having everyone dressing in black. But every time someone leaves Yellowjackets, you can really feel it. So I don’t want to say who has hit me hardest, but there are some hard ones this year.”

Because we know that both Lottie and Shauna (who Nélisse plays) are around in the present, they have a relative amount of job security, and the same goes for a certain amount of the younger actors on the series. As for everyone in the present, of course this is where nothing is certain! Also, go ahead and remember for a moment here that there are still some people from the past who remain unaccounted for at the moment.

Who do you think is most likely to die on Yellowjackets season 3?

Share any and all of your theories below! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

