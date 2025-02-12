Yellowjackets season 3: New premiere, episode 2 details!

The Yellowjackets season 3 premiere is just two days away! It has been an insanely long wait and with that in mind, it is thrilling to be close to the finish line.

Also, it is thrilling to have at least a few more details now on what the season is going to look like — both in terms of the past and present. There’s still so much that we have to learn across the board here, starting with who survived so many years ago … and then also who is going to make it through in the aftermath of Natalie’s death. Do you think that the producers are going to suddenly stop with the chaos now?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the synopses for the first two Yellowjackets season 3 episodes now!

Season 3 episode 1, “It Girl” – Summer inspires the Yellowjackets to ditch soccer for a more contact-intensive sport, revive an old pagan tradition and thrift-shop the wreckage for a new team look. In the present, a cringe-worthy funeral flows organically into a bar therapy session.

Season 3 episode 2, “Dislocation” – The Yellowjackets are stuck deciding whether to track down a missing teammate or just trip out on mushrooms; Shauna secures a spot on the world’s most unsupportive partner list; Misty finds herself tangled in the intimate chaos of sleepover parties.

In true show fashion, you can see here that the synopses are written in a somewhat-chaotic fashion — you have to read between the lines here and there to figure out what the show is talking about. We of course know that we’re going to see the team in the past moving out of the winter — beyond that, though, there are still questions. Is Natalie going to be an effective Antler Queen? Of course, we have to wonder about that…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets right now, including a premiere sneak peek

What do you most want to see moving into the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more information.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







