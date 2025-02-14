Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue premiere date, trailer at MGM+

Come March 2, MGM+ is going to be debuting another series with a ton of potential in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. So, what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, how about noting that it has a great cast? The show is led by Emmy winner Eric McCormack, Star Trek alum David Ajala, and a number of others. You also have an interesting mystery that feels almost like a combination of Lost, Yellowjackets, and a classic whodunnit where you are looking at various suspects left and right.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the series synopsis below, which we like to think sets the stage for what more is to come:

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a strikingly original and taut thriller series with a jaw-dropping reveal waiting at the end. A light aircraft with nine passengers crashes in the Mexican jungle – and everyone survives. But then, one after another, they begin to die in strange and violent ways and very soon they begin to realize that, for some inexplicable reason, somebody wants them dead. As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle – and each other. The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic until finally the identity of the killer and the truth are revealed.

Meanwhile, you can view the full trailer for the series here, and we certainly think that it does a lot to get us intrigued as to what could be coming when it comes to drama, action, and of course danger. Given the history that MGM+ has of putting great shows on the air including FROM and the underrated / refreshing Earth Abides, we are excited to dive into this particular mystery sooner rather than later.

