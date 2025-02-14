Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 13: Velasco’s team-up

Next week on NBC, you are going to be seeing Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 13 over on NBC. So what is the story here? Well, the title here “Extinguished,” and it appears as though this is going to be a particularly huge story with Velasco front and center.

So what is going to make it special, and potentially stand out from the pack? Well, for starters, we are talking here about a story that will cause him to work almost directly with someone outside of the unit. Can that be a good thing? Sure, but we know that there are some potential risks that go along with it, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 13 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

02/20/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Velasco teams up with a community security guard eager to prove his mettle to find a suspect in the assault of two teens. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we hope of course that there is closure to the story with Velasco, but at the same time a chance to learn a little bit more about him also!

As for what is coming up here after the fact…

For the time, let’s just say that the jury is still out on that! NBC has still yet to confirm more of what else is coming the rest of the season — for now, we’re just happy to know that there is a good bit more ahead here in general. It also feels like a season 27 renewal is pretty darn inevitable. Not that much has been confirmed yet, but we tend to think we’ll get a proper final season whenever it happens.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Law & Order: Organized Crime, including where we are going with season 5

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 13 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







