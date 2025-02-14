Ghosts season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Rose McIver directs!

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Ghosts season 4 episode 13 — so what is the overall story going to be here?

First and foremost, we should reminder everyone out there of a pretty important behind-the-scenes detail, as this story will be directed by none other than Rose McIver! This is certainly something that we are excited about, mostly because we are pretty darn confident that she is going to bring some great stuff to the table in this role. It’s something that she likely studied for on set for several months, working to ensure that she nails the tone and the story in the way that she wants to tell it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

As for what story will be about, let’s just say that Jay and his restaurant are front and center. Below, you can check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 13 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Ghostsfellas” – Jay angers a local restaurateur when he uses a recipe at his restaurant that was given to him by Pete, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 20 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Rose McIver directed the episode.

We do tend to think that there is a ton of potential for this to be endlessly entertaining, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that this is something that really happens in regards to recipes, and it can cause a lot of reactions! It is an even harder spot for Jay to be in because he is new to the scene. This is when you ant to leave as good of a reputation as you can on more or less anyone.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 4 episode 13 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







