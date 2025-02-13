Cobra Kai series finale: Why didn’t Hilary Swank appear?

The Cobra Kai series finale has now come and gone, and we know that there were a lot of emotional moments throughout! Most of the heroes had a happy ending, which isn’t that much of a surprise, all things considered. How else was a show like this going to end?

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do recognize that there is one disappointment that some fans out there may have: The lack of an appearance from Hilary Swank as Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid. Even though the movie was panned at the time of release, it has developed a cult following and is widely thought to have launched Swank’s career.

So why didn’t this particular appearance happen? Well, it seems like there was some sort of attempt to figure things out behind the scenes. Speaking per Screen Rant, here is some of what co-creator Jon Hurwitz had to say on the subject:

We’ve been thrilled to bring back so many of the legacy characters over the years. I mean, I’d say the biggest one that we’re disappointed we didn’t get to have was Hilary Swank as Julie Pierce. She’s somebody who we were giant fans of. We had some thoughts as to some things that we could do with her this final season, but it wasn’t in the cards this time. But who knows? Cobra Kai never dies and maybe one day.

Hurwitz’s comment should serve as some sort of reminder that there may still be spin-offs and other ideas down the line. For now, we know that there is another movie coming that will feature Ralph Macchio as Daniel — even though that is technically canon to the events of the Netflix series, it is coming from a different creative team.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

