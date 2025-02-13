Cobra Kai season 7: Why didn’t it happening at Netflix?

At the time of this writing, we don’t blame anyone for being bummed out that we are not going to be getting a Cobra Kai season 7. This show has been extremely fun over the years and by virtue of that, it would be nice to get some more nostalgia.

So why was season 6 selected to be the last one? We tend to think there are a few different reasons for that. Story-wise, we do tend to think that it would have been hard to keep the younger characters around forever. Also, remember that the series is going to be so much more expensive the longer that it goes, and there is also a fear that the series loses some of its luster.

If nothing else, we are happy with the fact that the show did get a proper final season and with that, a chance to reach closure for the story that we’ve had a good chance to enjoy over the years. We are at least happy about the fact that Cobra Kai never dies, and there is always going to be a chance for more from this universe.

What does this mean here? Well, remember for a moment here that The Karate Kid is coming to theaters later this year, and this is going to give you a chance to see Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. It is its own separate story, but we do tend to think that thematically, it is going to be tied in some way to what we saw over on the Netflix show over the years. There is also a chance at spin-offs, and we do think the fan base is always going to be eager for more.

