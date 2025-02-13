Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale spoilers: Patrick Gibson’s tease

Less than 24 hours from now, you are going to have a chance to dive into the Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale. Are you ready for it?

Well, entering the episode tonight, there are a handful of things that we certainly know about already. Take, for starters, the question as to whether or not Brian Moser is actually going to take out Harry — if that happens, it would be a seismic shift to what we originally thought about the character once upon a time. Then, you also have whatever is going to happen with Aaron Spencer. This is someone who was never mentioned back on the original show, so why was that? There has to be a good reason.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Gold Derby, here is more of what star Patrick Gibson had to say:

…Obviously if you’ve seen up to Episode 9, we now know who the big bad is. But also, Episode 9 is very surprising because it introduces this whole other character and whole other element that was kind of slightly on the periphery, but we weren’t quite expecting. I would say there would be a lot more to see from that side of things. And also I think we’ll see Dexter in a defining moment that bookends the series in a really nice way because we really start from him as a virgin, so to speak, in terms of his serial killer ways. And then we finish with a defining moment and something that will shape him into the Dexter that fans know.

We do know that Gibson wants to play Dexter for some time moving forward and if that’s the case, why not just announce a season 2 already? Give us more of what we love, please!

