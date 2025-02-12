Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10: A cliffhanger ahead?

As so many of you are familiar, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 is going to be the huge finale — so how will the story go? Is a big cliffhanger about to be upon us?

Well, we do not think that we have to tell you that this is a show that has zero issue doing that, as they have done that on so many occasions in the past! The biggest one is probably Deb learning the truth about her brother, but there were others that we saw over the years, as well.

Now when it comes to Original Sin, we do think that it is a little bit harder to do cliffhangers just because of the fact that we already know a good bit about the overall story. Yet, there are still ways! Could Aaron Spencer get away? Or, could something happen to Tanya, another character who is not a part of the original universe. You could do something there to create confusion, or possibly insert another tease for Resurrection.

Would it be weird if the cliffhanger for a prequel is also a setup for a sequel series? As strange as that may be for other shows, it would honestly work okay here, especially when you remember the fact that production for the aforementioned Resurrection is already underway. We don’t necessarily think that Michael C. Hall is going to appear on-screen again as Dexter Morgan, but we could get some sort of hint via narration, including him heading to New York City.

No matter what we see, we have a hard time thinking that this show is going to end without another hint or two as to what the next chapter of the franchise looks like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

