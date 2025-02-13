Will Trent season 3 episode 7 promo: Trapped in an elevator…

For anyone out there who is not currently aware, Will Trent season 3 episode 7 is poised to arrive on ABC next week. With that, why not discuss what exactly is coming?

Well, let’s just start off here by looking at the story from the vantage point of fear — after all, this could be an hour that fills characters with it for many reasons! A tropical storm is raging through the area, a killer may be on the loose in the building, and Will could be stuck in an elevator with Angie. At the same time, blood could be dripping down on them from the roof! This is a LOT that any two characters should have to deal with all at once.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the larger Will Trent promo here that serves to set the stage for what is ahead. Given the precarious spot that Will and Angie are in, they may have to work together to escape their predicament. We’re luckily aware of the fact that they are on better terms than they were a few weeks ago, but that does not make this immediately easy. They still have a lot to sort through, and this is far from the place in which they likely want to do that.

Meanwhile, the promo also suggests that Marion Alba is in danger … but would the show really get rid of Gina Rodriguez this fast? We have a hard time seeing that, but at the same time, we also saw them get rid of Susan Kelechi Watson shortly after her arrival. We never saw that coming in a million years!

What are you the most eager to see at present heading into Will Trent season 3 episode 7?

Do you think Will and Angie will be able to work together from where they sit? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

