Wild Cards season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Lorne Identity’

Next week, The CW is going to be bringing Wild Cards season 2 episode 3 your way — so what exactly are you going to see?

Well, the title here is “The Lorne Identity,” which makes us think that Matt Damon is about to burst onto the scene … or not. That’s almost certainly not going to happen. Yet, the title here is referencing that this could be an action-packed story — and there is almost certainly going to be some sort of caper present here at the same time.

Below, you can check out the full Wild Cards season 2 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what is ahead:

A paranoid biomedical engineer with a case of amnesia comes to Ellis (Giacomo Giannotti) for help leading the team down a trail of conspiracies, corruption, and secret codes. Vanessa Morgan also stars (#203).

Beyond of course the story of this show, one of the other things that we are curious to learn more and more about over time here is what’s going on when it comes to the ratings. After all, we are in an era where almost any network TV show is vulnerable, though this one benefits from being reasonably affordable, a co-production, and also having a small cast. It is actually up in terms of live total viewers versus season 1 right now, so there are reasons aplenty to be optimistic about the future. Yet, at the same time, there are still a lot of questions related to whatever will be decided.

If you are reading this and have not had a chance to see this show for whatever reason, the only thing that we can say is to expect a good combination of crime-solving and fun. That’s a part of the hook that keeps people watching every week.

