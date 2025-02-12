Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/12/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What more can we also say about both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

As you would imagine, there are a ton of different things that we can dive into within this episode, but let’s just start by noting the following: There are unfortunately no new episodes on the air tonight. It has been rather off-and-on for the entire franchise over the past several weeks and today, that trend is continuing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

So what are we going to see across all three hours come February 19? Let’s just say that from top to bottom, there is a ton to look forward to — and you can see all of the synopses below:

Chicago Med season 10 episode 13, “Take a Look in the Mirror” – 02/19/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Lenox’s mentorship is put to the test. Hannah helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy. Ripley’s self-destructive behavior continues to escalate. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13, “Born of Fire” – 02/19/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire. Violet’s former nemesis returns, pleading for her help. Herrmann creates a signature cocktail for Molly’s TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 13, “Street Jesus” – A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground.

Of everything that is mentioned here, we are probably the most worried about Ripley on Med, largely because he has been in this place for a while and as far as we can tell, there is no real evidence that he is going to be able to shake that off. It’d be helpful if he did, and not just for him! Given the sort of workplace the hospital is, everyone has to be on their A-game almost all of the time.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







