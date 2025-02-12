Paradise season 1 episode 6: Writer talks the outside world

As we get prepared to check out Paradise season 1 episode 6 on Hulu next week, isn’t there an almost endless list of things to explore? Well, from our vantage point, that is at least how we currently see things.

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting that we are well-aware that the world is so much bigger than we once thought. It does seem like, at least for now, people can survive on the outside world. So why is everyone at this base? What does all this mean? This is something that should be explored through the rest of the season, but it is also one of perhaps a thousand different things that are worth diving into at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further PARADISE videos!

To hear a little bit more news on this particular subject, here is at least some of what writer Stephen Markley had to say in an interview with Screen Rant:

I think we always understood that this wasn’t actually the end of the world, that there were people who had survived outside. I think exploring what that looks like [could] become a real driving force of the writers room. We were trying to create a set of circumstances that both pull people back to the outside, but also make them very much want to bar the doors. To hide themselves and bury themselves in this paradise, under the mountain, and not have to see, hear or speak of anything that might be going on outside of it.

I think that this is what makes the show so interesting. It’s operating on all of these different layers. It is a murder mystery, but it is also this high concept sci-fi thing. Beneath that sci-fi layer, we’re really connected to the really difficult task of averting the potentially catastrophic consequences of climate change. This is a real thing that we’re all dealing with in this world. When you watch the show, it can be this big, spectacular piece of entertainment with wonderful characters and wonderful actors. It also allows the viewer to think about what’s actually happening in the world around us.

Ultimately, we move forward with the thinking that the death of Cal is perhaps the most important mystery at present … but there are still others well-worth exploring, as well! Hopefully, we get a season 2 and a lot of opportunities to get into all of this further.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including what more could be ahead

What are you the most excited to see moving into Paradise season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







