Paradise season 1 episode 6 spoilers: More on the Kane mystery

We know that Paradise season 1 episode 6 is going to be delivering a number of other great twists and turns … so will some be about Kane?

Well, there are a few things that we are learning already about the guy. He is Cal’s father, though the two had a pretty troubled relationship. Kane tried to force him into being ambitious and while he did become President, at the same time he never still lived up to his personal expectations. There could be love here, but at the same exact time, Kane is from a generation where expressing it proved to be rather difficult.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further PARADISE videos!

In a new interview with TV Insider, Gerald McRaney did indicate that moving forward, there could still be more that we learn about his character:

“There’s more to him than just the money … When I finished reading the script, I couldn’t wait to read the next episode. I want to know what’s happening here. And when a script does that to me… I think an audience will identify with it and have the same feeling.”

What we do know about Kane right now is that he seems to have had at least some sort of role in the design / foundation of Paradise, and he also may be suspicious of some level of Presley. Did he actually see Xavier’s daughter around the time that Cal died? It is possible and yet, there is a real struggle here brought on, at least in part, by his own struggles with dementia. If you ever needed a reminder that we are dealing with a complicated situation, this is it. Is his testimony reliable, and is he just remembering things wrong or blending a lot of them together?

Related – Check out some more thoughts on Paradise, including what else is going to be coming

What more do you think we are going to learn about Kane on Paradise season 1 episode 6 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







