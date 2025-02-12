The Rookie season 7 spoilers: More Tim, Lucy moments ahead?

As you prepare to see The Rookie season 7 episode 7 on ABC next week, can you expect more when it comes to Tim and Lucy?

Well, we tend to think that the answer to that is a little bit complicated. We do tend to think that there is something to be said for the idea that they are going to end up together at some point down the road. However, at the same time we don’t think that it is going to be happening immediately. We’d rather be pleasantly surprised, after all, than immediately disappointed!

In a new interview with TVLine, star Melissa O’Neil indicates that “something that is coming” on the big show where “people will feel really connected to Lucy’s internal experience of confusion!” She is referring here to how Lucy felt after waking up following her hookup with Tim — there are some obvious feelings that are there, but there also is some work that needs to be done and there is likely a sort of cognizance that this is the sort of work that cannot be rushed! If it is, that is really not one of those things that is altogether good for anyone, and we do tend to think that everyone involved here wants this to work out long-term.

So long as we get at least another nugget or two over the course of the next few episodes, we are going to be happy. Trying to project anything more past that could be setting ourselves up for some false expectation and by virtue of that, also extreme disappointment at the same exact time.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Tim and Lucy on The Rookie as we move forward?

Do you think they will end up together this season? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

