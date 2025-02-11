Night Court season 3 episode 10 return date: Roz returns!

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get the Night Court season 3 episode 10 return date? Or, other insight on what’s to come?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air next week. There is a repeat on the schedule, and the idea appears to be to bring the Melissa Rauch series back on February 25 with more episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details as to what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Night Court season 3 episode 10 (“Pension Tension”) synopsis below:

02/25/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Abby is thrilled when Roz (guest star Marsha Warfield) temporarily returns as bailiff, but must make things right when Roz starts ruffling feathers. Dan co-opts Gurgs’ assistant (guest star Eden Sher) to help him become a best-selling author. TV-PG

Of course, we are thrilled about the opportunity to see Roz back on the show! We know that she has appeared on the revival before but at the same time, we do love that there are as many different nods to the original series in here as humanly possible.

In the end, it is our hope that these appearances do help bring viewers back to the revival — or that it continues to find the necessary audience in general. The sad truth of the matter here with Night Court is that network TV these days can make it extremely hard to be on the air one way or another. We do tend to think that live ratings are only a piece of the puzzle, but they still matter greatly and you need them in order to ensure that you can stick around long-term. We’ll have to see what happens.

What do you most want to see moving into Night Court season 3 episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







