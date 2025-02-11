Elsbeth season 2 episode 11 spoilers: More on romantic story!

In just a couple of days you are going to have a chance to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 11 arrive at CBS, and it turn out to be quite romantic? After all, this is a story that could feature one of the more atypical subplots we’ve ever seen when it comes to that.

Over the course of this hour, you are going to see an appearance from Ioan Gruffudd as Angus, a character the title characters meets while examining a case that took place at a portal — an instillation meant to connect New York with a small town in Scotland. This means that their love story (if we can call it that right now) actually takes place across two separate continents.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking further on all of this to TVLine, here is at least some of what Carrie Preston herself had to say on the subject:

“It’s a very unusual, technologically-based meet-cute, but on a very large scale … [Elsbeth] is at the crime scene for a crime that happens in New York, and then she sees this portal, and she realizes it’s a camera that’s trained exactly on where the crime occurred. So that sparks her interest, and she thinks this could possibly help out in the solving of the crime. And so, she gets it fired up again, and the first person she sees there is this guy, Angus.”

It is far too early to know just where this story is going to go but at the same time, we do know this: There is potential for such an exciting an interesting story here! After all, you are going to have a chance to potentially smile and have a bit of fun … but then again, we’re also aware that Elsbeth is one of those shows that also throws a lot of other twists at you.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Elsbeth, including more in terms of what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on Elsbeth season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







