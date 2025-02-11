The Big Bang Theory spin-off: John Ross Bowie to reprise role

We already knew that the upcoming Max spin-off for The Big Bang Theory was looking to lean into nostalgia wherever it could. Now, we have even more to share about that!

According to a report from Deadline, John Ross Bowie has signed a talent deal with Warner Bros. TV with the intention of reprising his role of Barry Kripke in the spin-off. The show still has not received a formal green light, but it feels like an eventual formality for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the popularity of the original, but then also the clear and obvious need for Max to have some sort of traditional comedies as a part of its lineup.

Bowie joins an apparent lineup for the new series that includes Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), and Brian Posehn (Bert). These are all popular characters who recurred on the original, and the intention here is clearly to dive into nostalgia and see where these people are now.

Is there a chance some original stars could return?

We honestly think that it depends on the person. Kaley Cuoco has noted in interviews before that she would be happy to play Penny again, and we know that both Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised Sheldon and Amy during the Young Sheldon series finale. (We know that Parsons’ desire to move on was one of the reasons why the original Big Bang ended when it did, so we’ll wait and see what the future holds from here.) The person we would honestly be the most curious about moving forward here is Johnny Galecki, who has shifted away from acting over the past few years.

