Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The Shark Attack

We know that it has been a super-long wait to see Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 arrive later this month — but it’s almost over!

Luckily, it does also appear that the Ryan Murphy drama already has major aspirations to kick off this story with a bang, especially since it has been promoted already as a two-part event. Also, there is going to be an enormous shark attack! It honestly feels like this is the perfect storyline for a show set at sea — we are well-aware of the statistics and all of that when it comes to how often these actually happen. Yet, at the same time this show is as over the top as any that you are going to see. Heck, we also know that there are a bunch of people who think that the entire series is some sort of fever-dream!

Below, you can see the full Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Max and Avery are at a crossroads as Avery faces a difficult pregnancy decision. Meanwhile, after Munroe is bitten by a shark, The Odyssey takes a dangerous detour to rescue a sinking boat, where a mysterious new passenger catches Max’s eye.

By the end of the episode, it is our hope that we at least see this shark story rolling into high gear … and we imagine that there is going to be some sort of crazy cliffhanger! Given that it has been so long since the last episode of the show, it is certainly our hope here that we’re going to be seeing something big to get viewers back on board. Doesn’t it need that? At the end of the day, we do tend to think that ABC would love to bring the show back. Just consider their longstanding history with Ryan! Why wouldn’t they want the series to keep coming back for more?

