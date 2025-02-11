The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3 promo: A dangerous enemy

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3 — so what more can you expect?

Well, if we are to believe the promo that aired last night for “Lowe,” then we are very-much of the belief that we are about to see one huge shock after the next moving forward. Is the most “prolific” serial killer now out there, resuming some of their past work?

We know based on some of the details that are out there for this episode that you are going to see the show shift its setting over to Montana and while there, you could see Bex and the rest of the team struggle to figure things out. We do think that this is going to dominate at least a significant amount of airtime over the course of the hour.

Will it be all of the episode, though? Well, that is where things start to get a little bit more complicated. We do think there is a chance that there are some other twists that could be coming, and it is our hope that we will see a little bit more digging when it comes to Odell’s past. He seems to have been aware of something when it comes to the blast at the Pit prior to it happening, but what was it? That is a fascinating thing to think about at the moment, especially since this character is the master of being potentially villainous.

You can see the new promo for the next The Hunting Party episode over here. Let’s just hope that the show does give people more to discuss beyond just what is happening on the surface.

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3 when it arrives?

