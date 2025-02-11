Tracker season 2: Is Melissa Roxburgh going to return?

We knew that at some point leading into Tracker season 2, there was a real hope that Melissa Roxburgh was going to be back. After all, it makes sense for that to happen given that her character of Dory is so important to Colter and the show’s central mythology.

However, there was a reason why this did not happen in the early going, and it was tied very-much to what is happening with Roxburgh’s other show in The Hunting Party.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, the Manifest alum made it very-much clear that she does want to come back at some point this season:

“I hope so. It was such a good set and Justin’s obviously wonderful, so I hope Dory makes a reappearance. There’s a lot of different ways they could go with the character.”

We have known that the plan was to hopefully get Melissa closer to the end of Tracker season 2, so fingers crossed that this remains the case. Roxburgh has also indicated that she would love to also work with Jensen Ackles, especially since one of her first jobs was on Supernatural back in the day. Jensen has already turned up this season as Russell and while we would love to see him back, remember for a moment that he also has a ton of other jobs that he is trying to balance. This is someone who already has a pretty major gig on The Boys, where he is a series regular for the fifth and final season. He also has an action series ahead, and then eventually a prequel to The Boys in Vought Rising. In other words, he is a really busy man.

