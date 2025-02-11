The Bachelor episode 3: Chloie eliminated; will fan favorite return?

We had a feeling about halfway through The Bachelor episode 3 that we could be presumably losing Chloie from Grant Ellis’ season.

Did we want that? Well, let’s just put that in less than complicated terms: No. She has been such a fun addition to the season, someone who was supportive of the other women and really positive in the house. It also felt like she had at least some connection to the show’s lead, but it was not enough to spare her at the third Rose Ceremony of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

Now, is this the last time that we are going to see Chloie on the franchise? Well, the jury is largely still out in regards to that. We do know that Bachelor in Paradise is coming back and by virtue of that, we tend to think that she may get an invitation. From there, it is really all about whether or not she is single at the time and interested in taking part in this crazy show. We 100% hope that it happens and yet, nothing is ever confirmed in Bachelor Nation.

We should note that one of the most unfortunate things for Chloie in this episode is that she had almost no time at all with Grant — that often makes things hard.

As for what else happened tonight…

Well, for starters, we ended up seeing once more Zoe kick up a hornet’s nest with some of the other contestants — though she did have a legitimate beef with someone talking about her dress behind her back. Then, Carolina started to question everything with Grant because of something that Rose said to her off-camera about the last group date.

Related – Why did Beverly leave The Bachelor? Here’s more of what we can say there

What did you think about the overall events of The Bachelor episode 3?

Also, what is your current take on Grant as a lead? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do all that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







