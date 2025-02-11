FBI: International season 4 episode 12: A secret investigation?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: International season 4 episode 12 — so what will the focal point of it be?

Well, we suppose that a good focal point for this story is noting the following: If you love action, you should be quite pleased with what lies ahead — there are going to be chances for a lot of that, and also something that brings a different element to the table. How often is it that we’re going to be seeing one of the Fly Team be investigated on the inside? Well, that at least seems to be one of the primary elements of what lies ahead here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 4 episode 12 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Blood Doesn’t Become Water” – The Fly Team leads an international manhunt when an American woman and her new husband flee from Baltimore to Istanbul with her young son after a heinous murder. Also, Vo partners up with Special Agent Riley Quinn (guest star Veronica St. Clair), who was not only sent to Budapest to work her first big case alongside The Fly Team but to also clandestinely investigate a member of the team, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what is coming up beyond this…

It does at least feel for now like we are going to have a chance to see another story on February 25. Beyond that, we’re going to be seeing some sort of break most likely. This is just the nature of how this TV season is going to play out!

What are you the most intrigued to see leading into FBI: International season 4 episode 12 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







