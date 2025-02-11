Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/11/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Meanwhile, what more we can say about its two spin-offs in FBI: International and also Most Wanted?

We do not see a reason to beat around the bush here, so let’s just go ahead and share the good news: You ARE going to see new episodes of all three of these shows on the air tonight! Hopefully, of course we imagine that there are going to be a number of twists and turns … and then also action-packed stories at the same time. (We also know that Most Wanted is going to feature a great story for Ray at the same time.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

Now, without further ado, let’s just set the stage for what lies ahead! Go ahead and check out the synopses of all three of these shows below…

FBI season 7 episode 11, “Shelter” – When a gunman opens fire at a homeless shelter in Astoria, the team is led toward a killer with connections to a Mexican cartel, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 11, “Veritas Fidelis” – When an American student is found dead at a prestigious U.K. university, the Fly Team investigates an infamous secret society. Smitty’s personal history with the school comes to a head when she’s confronted with the same old-world elitism, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 11, “Do You Realize??” – The Fugitive Task Force is sent on a hunt in Philadelphia to investigate a double homicide and the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the foster care system. Meanwhile, Ray’s father is hospitalized after an accident while helping out around the house, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we know that there are also going to be new episodes on February 18 — and we’re going to have a chance to share more info on these stories soon!

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into FBI, plus its two spin-offs over the course of the night?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







