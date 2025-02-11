Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6: Dr. Will vs. everyone?

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6. So, what’s ahead?

Well, we will argue here that one of the most fascinating things about this season at present is where everything is being laid out strategically. You have the Family Alliance of Dickson, Parvati, and David, a group of other scattered competitors, and then you’ve got Dr. Will Kirby causing a considerable amount of chaos. You could argue that the two larger alliances could be duking it out … but is that really going to be the case?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

Well, let’s just go ahead and map out here what we personally feel is the worst-case scenario (and also a likely one) heading into this installment, as it feels like there is a good chance that Dr. Will could be squaring off against more or less everyone. Remember that he just competed in Deal or No Deal — also, he has annoyed most of the other people in the game. There is no real reason to think that even those outside of the Family will be that invested in keeping him. He is that easy sacrificial lamb, especially if Parvati or David get an opportunity to make some sort of move.

In the end, what we honestly believe here is quite simple: Unless Will snags immunity, there is a good chance that he’ll be gone soon after. This is unfortunate but at the same time, we can’t be too upset. Isn’t it just a blessing that we got to see him back on TV in the calendar year 2025. Whoever thought that was going to be the case?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Deal or No Deal Island right now

What do you most want to see moving into the next Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode?

Do you think there is a chance that we are going to see Dr. Will stick around? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







