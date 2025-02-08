Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6: Is David found out?

On Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6 next week, are we about to see another iconic moment with Dr. Will Kirby? Well, it seems that way, and it is tied to none other than David Genat.

For the entirety of the season, David has had this incredible advantage in that Parvati is the only person aware that he is a former winner of Australian Survivor. She’s kept his secret, mostly because there’s no reason to spill it given that the two are closely aligned. The vast majority of Americans have not even heard of this show let alone watched, which we tend to think is due to a lack of legitimate streaming options.

Yet, here’s the thing about Will: He is very perceptive. He recognizes how good David is at the game, almost as if he’s played a similar one before! If you head over to this link, you can see a Deal or No Deal Island sneak peek where Will interrogates David about his past reality TV history, including whether or not he was on “Survivor Australia.” Okay, that’s not the actual name of the show but close enough.

We’re sure that some may think it’s a little too weird that Will magically figures this out, but we honestly don’t think it is that tough. We tend to think that the Big Brother 2 champ is pretending to be a little dumb about the existence of the Australian version of Survivor — we don’t necessarily think that he’s watched it, but he probably recognizes that it is the most popular of any of the reality competition shows from down under. Everything lines up.

Of course, the fallout from Will’s questioning here is that David wants him gone more than ever — but to be honest, that was probably there in the first place.

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6 when it airs?

Do you think Will spills the beans to everyone? Share right now in the comments, and also come back here to get some more updates down the road.

