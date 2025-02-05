Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6: Is Dr. Will in danger?

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6 will be coming to NBC next week, and we just hope that we’re going to get as much entertainment as we got in episode 5.

Now, do we think that there are people out there who hate Dr. Will Kirby with every fabric of their being? Absolutely, but that is precisely what he wants. This is a man who lives to be hated and he understood how silly it is to play the actually Deal or No Deal game in a way that is anything other than logical. He played the oddds and survived … for now. We have to see where the game goes moving forward.

Here is where things do get interesting: Every person out there likely wants him gone. Yet, is it really benefiting them to do that? He has no true #1 ally, so keeping him around as the ultimate meat shield makes a good bit of sense. If you are not in “The Family” alliance with Parvati, David, and Dickson, you may as well try to split them up. Meanwhile, if you are in the Family, you may be more comfortable taking Will out. However, doing so may mean you have a lot of other close players still together.

Do we think that Will is going to win Deal or No Deal Island season 2? Probably not, but there is a lot of randomness that goes along with this show and he probably knows that. All you can really do is provide some entertainment and give yourself the best odds possible to succeed. That is what he has done by facing the Banker head-on and then opting to take the deal exactly when he did. If we can get another two or three episodes out of him, that is a gift within itself.

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 6?

Do you think that Dr. Will’s game is done? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

