The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Learn more about Mook

The premiere of The White Lotus season 3 is coming on HBO this weekend, and we know that there are so many reasons to be excited! Above all else, though, you have the ensemble. This show routinely finds unique ways to throw a lot of characters together, and we see no real reason to think that anything is going to be all that different now.

Now, why not spend a moment here to talk more about Mook? This is a character played by Korean pop star Lalisa Manobal, who you better know as Lisa from Blackpink. She is going to have some sort of major role to play when it comes to the health of the guests at the resort … which also probably means that she is going to be stuck dealing with a lot of chaos.

Speaking in a new interview with GamesRadar+, Lisa’s co-star Michelle Monaghan (who is playing a fantastic part in her own right) had the following to say about her:

“She’s incredible. She’s such a talented performer. You know, she can sing, she can dance, but she’s wonderful in the show. Her fans are gonna like, lose their minds, they’re gonna be so excited. But on top of that, she’s just one of the sweetest persons you’ve ever met. I mean, she’s really lovely.”

Through the rest of the season, it is our hope that we learn more about a lot of the characters all across the board — and also that there are some mysteries thrown in here as well. We have certainly come to learn here over time that this show often has at least one or two season-long arcs that keep people engaged … and then you also have the characters.

