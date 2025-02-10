Stranger Things 5 premiere date: An editing progress report

Just in case you wanted more good news about Stranger Things 5 and the state of things behind the scenes, we have you covered!

First and foremost, you may have heard already that filming is done already for the final chapter of episodes. Meanwhile, this is where we can also tell you that everyone is working now on post-production! Netflix has already said that they want at least part of the show out this year, and the Duffer Brothers behind the scenes are working to ensure that happens.

As a matter of fact, Ross Duffer told the audience at the SCAD TVfest recently (per Variety) that they are actually ahead on some things. Take a look:

“We’re focused on visual effects sequences right now, which started back in January … It’s going well. We’re actually ahead of schedule, which is rare for us.”

Our general sentiment remains that Netflix could do something similar to Stranger Things that they did with Squid Game, where they capitalized on a key holiday window. These are great spots for them to drop shows, largely given that there is a limited amount of competition out there and that lends itself to opportunities to shine in a window where viewers are home and able to watch.

In the end, we do just hope that you are prepared to be patient for a good while when it comes to additional news on the series. We would be personally quite shocked if there is more info that comes out on all of this until at least the summer, and there is always a chance that it ends up being later than that.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Stranger Things season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

