The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Lisa Vanderpump turns up!

What moments are going to stand out the most entering The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC tonight? Well, there are group dates — and there is also Lisa Vanderpump.

If there is one thing that has become abundantly clear over time with this reality competition show, it is that they love nothing more than to feature random celebrity guests. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star certainly counts as that. She’s also a dog lover, and that should add to what could be a dog-themed group date.

So what has ABC said about this date as of right now? Per the official synopsis, “the ladies’ wishes are Grant-ed in the form of a bonus group date with a coveted one-on-one dinner on the line – marking a first in Bachelor history – featuring reality TV icon Lisa Vanderpump and some furry friends.” How all of this plays out remains to be seen, but we do think there is something to the idea that we are going to see a certain element of competitiveness here with a dinner on the line with the leading man.

In general, we really just hope that this episode does allow us opportunities to see some of the different connections that Grant has. It feels like there are a few favorites, but a lot of episode 2 was filled with drama surrounding Zoe and Carolina. Whether the two are going to remain in the spotlight is to be seen, but it feels like it’s a possibility. They were certainly featured in the promo and beyond that, we do tend to know that once you enter this particular space, it can be really difficult to find your way out of it again.

