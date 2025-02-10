The Hunting Party 1 episode 2 spoilers: Final expectations

The Hunting Party season 1
Photo: NBC

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 officially arrive. So what can we officially say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we could be getting a little bit more insight about the Pit! If you watched the original premiere weeks ago, then you know a little bit about the place already. It houses some of the most dangerous criminals in the history of the world, but there are a few twists at the center of the place. For starters, a lot of these people were presumed dead in the eyes of the public. No, many of them have escaped — and based on what we saw at the end of the premiere, there is also a chance that some of them may have had something done to them within those walls. Were they subject to experiments? There is a good chance of that…

Now, the title for season 1 episode 2 of The Hunting Party is “Clayton Jessup.” If you have not seen the synopsis yet, it serves to set the stage:

Clayton Jessup, a deranged serial killer who targets happy families, is on the loose and looking to kill again; the team must race against time to stop him before it’s too late; Bex learns who she can and can’t trust.

How is the show performing?

We wish that there was a way to fully know all the numbers, but the way the premiere aired multiple times over the course of a few weeks makes it a little tricky. We’re aware that the critical reception for the show has been far from great and yet, that doesn’t mean viewers are going to ignore it at all.

