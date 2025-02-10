Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Ripple Effect’

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to check out Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 14. What will the story be?

First and foremost, it is worth noting here that expectations are probably going to be higher following the explosive installment we’re getting tonight. Remember that this was one that was meant to air after the Super Bowl last night before it was moved. We don’t anticipate that you are going to see something of that scale the rest of the season, so the hope here has to just be that you can still find some different ways in order to make the story exciting. We have a feeling that, one way or another, the parties involved will figure that out.

Below, you can check out the full Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 14 synopsis with more insight on what more is ahead:

Captain Sonny, Laka and Kainalu race to rescue unresponsive cliff jumpers. Hina tries to navigate family issues. Meanwhile, Will and Em hope to get over each other by rebounding with other people in the all-new “Ripple Effect” episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Feb 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-114) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

How is the show charting for a season 2?

We would love to sit here and say that there is some formal decision that has been made. Yet, that is very much not the case. We do think there are reasons for optimism based on what the numbers are, but a lot of it is going to come down to the show’s digital performance … and this is where things are admittedly a little bit more unclear. These are the sort of numbers that don’t get shared to the public, and we could be waiting until May to see what exactly is decided here.

