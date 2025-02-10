Poppa’s House season 1 episode 12 return date: ‘Slumber Party’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, are you eager to get a Poppa’s House season 1 episode 12 return date? What about more details?

Well, the first order of business that we can share here is that much like everything else on the network tonight, there is a little bit of a break ahead. The plan is for Poppa’s House to arrive back with the rest of CBS’ shows on Monday, February 24, and there is one big thing to know about “Slumber Party” in advance — you are going to be seeing at least one notable guest star playing themselves!

Below, you can see the full Poppa’s House season 1 episode 12 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

“Slumber Party” – When Poppa dodges an invitation to a family slumber party, Junior attempts to change his mind by making him jealous of everyone attending, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Feb. 24 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Charo guest stars as herself. Wendy Raquel Robinson returns as Catherine. Geoffrey Owens returns as J.J.

Our hope, of course, is that this is one of those episodes that continues to help this show establish itself as a consistently funny sitcom that can continue to build a huge audience for itself. The ratings so far have been pretty steady, and that does leave us cautiously optimistic that a season 2 could happen — if there is any cause for uncertainty here, it’s the simple that that this can be a really hard network to read when it comes to the shows they want to bring back! They do tend to have a pretty high threshold for it the vast majority of the time.

