Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, February 10, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We should start things off here by noting the obviously, which is that we certainly want more of the show!

Luckily, this is where we are happy to sit here and say that more featuring Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and the rest of the cast will be coming on the air shortly! This episode titled “Fun and Games” is actually going to be a rather nice spotlight for Diona Reasonover as Kasie, as we are going to have a chance to explore her home life in a way that we did not expect.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you want to get more insight here on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Fun and Games” – NCIS investigates the fatal poisoning of one of Kasie’s forensic scientists. Meanwhile, McGee is questioned by the Pentagon regarding the contents of his book, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What we really like about this episode on paper is that we’ve actually got opportunities ahead to learn about a couple of stories that are distinct and very-much exciting in their own right — fingers crossed, they both are going to live up to however much hype we’ve got for them in our mind.

Now, the bad news…

For those who have not heard as of yet, there is not going to be a new episode of NCIS on February 17. Luckily, there will be some more shortly after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more sneak peeks right now for the next NCIS episode

What are you most eager to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 12 tonight?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







