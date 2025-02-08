NCIS season 22 episode 12 video: ‘Fun and Games’ sneak peeks!

On Monday night, you are going to have a chance to dive into NCIS season 22 episode 12 — why not dive more into it now?

Well, the first order of business to us here is noting that for one Kasie Hines, “Fun and Games” is going to be far from your typical day of work. Sure, we know that Diona Reasonover’s character has been a key cog of countless cases; however, it is a little different when the cases in question are ones that involve your own private life.

Was someone poisoned at a recent party hosted by her? If you head over to the official NCIS YouTube now, you can see a sneak preview that is focusing primary on that very subject. What Parker, Knight, and Torres actually find looks to be very much a mess. Why does Kasie have three microwaves? Also, who is Ernesto? She is clearly worried about being judged, and honestly this is all yet another reminder as to why Kasie is one of the most relatable people within the entire world of this show.

Now if you want to get another tease for what is coming up, let’s just say that the YouTube also does bring you a peek into McGee’s storyline, one that revolves around him getting a message from the Pentagon regarding his new book. Is the fiction a little bit too aligned with the truth? That appears to be the case, and the hilarious thing about this whole ordeal right now is that Torres finds himself roped into it even if this is one of the last things that he probably wants. We are certainly excited to see where things go and beyond that, we’re always just happy for Tim to have time in the spotlight.

