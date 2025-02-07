NCIS season 22 episode 12 spoilers: McGee’s book trouble?

As some of you may be aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 12 arrive next week. So, what more can we say about it now? The title here is “Fun and Games,” and Kasie is going to have her hands full. After all, we are going to see something happen to one of her friends, and a fellow forensic scientist.

We knew that some of this was going to be a part of the story thanks in part to the preview we saw earlier this week; now, some new details courtesy of CBS are signaling that there is a fun story coming for Timothy McGee, as well!

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Fun and Games” – NCIS investigates the fatal poisoning of one of Kasie’s forensic scientists. Meanwhile, McGee is questioned by the Pentagon regarding the contents of his book, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We love that McGee’s books have been a fun part of the show over the course of the past several years, but being questioned by the Pentagon over it? Let’s just say that this is a little bit different. Our hope here is certainly that we get a few fun insights about it here, and that there may be a chance to revisit it again either at the end of this season or some point down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

